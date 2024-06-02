SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL) Position Boosted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,344 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 2.98% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,286,000.

Get SPDR S&P Telecom ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XTL opened at $76.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.39. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a 52-week low of $64.09 and a 52-week high of $80.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.23 million, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Telecom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.