Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,777 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.23% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, F M Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $45.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1057 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.



The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

