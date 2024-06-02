Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:IDE)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IDE opened at $10.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $10.59.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile
