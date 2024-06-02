Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:IDE)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IDE opened at $10.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

