Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,663 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 205,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 141,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,500,000 after acquiring an additional 121,206 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,030,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 205,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,277,000 after acquiring an additional 46,089 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACGL. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $5,251,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 651,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,057,001.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 145,689 shares of company stock valued at $12,838,617. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $69.05 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.96.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 33.65% and a return on equity of 21.85%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

