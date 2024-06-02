Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,089 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,650 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 332,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,005,000 after purchasing an additional 45,145 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $57.83 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $59.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.31.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1739 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

