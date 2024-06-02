WhiteCoin (XWC) Price Tops $0.0042 on Exchanges

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 6% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $3.20 million and $58,494.31 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.85 or 0.00121724 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00014292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00008713 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000098 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

