Short Interest in BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Expands By 14.7%

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,600 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the April 30th total of 72,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BSRTF stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $13.94.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.0433 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

