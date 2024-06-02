Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.0 days.
Blackline Safety Stock Down 6.0 %
Shares of BLKLF opened at $2.80 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97.
About Blackline Safety
