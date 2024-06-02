Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Blackline Safety Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLKLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the April 30th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23.0 days.

Blackline Safety Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of BLKLF opened at $2.80 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $3.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.97.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

About Blackline Safety

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Blackline Safety Corp. develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers G6 zero-maintenance single-gas cloud-connected gas monitors, G7c safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 4G wireless, G7x safety wearable for remote locations, and G7 EXO area gas monitors; field-replaceable cartridges; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station; G7 Dock and G6 Dock; accessories used to calibrate G6, G7c, and G7x devices; and Loner Mobile, a safety monitoring application for smartphones.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.