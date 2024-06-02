Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,307 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $27.76 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average is $22.99.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

