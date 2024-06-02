Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Crown Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $10,142,000. abrdn plc raised its position in Church & Dwight by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after buying an additional 73,022 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after buying an additional 41,804 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Church & Dwight by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $1,403,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,551.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $1,403,952.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,926.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 376,972 shares of company stock worth $39,133,366. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

CHD opened at $107.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.07 and a 200-day moving average of $100.08. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $108.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

