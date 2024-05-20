BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 149,423 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,009 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 149,423 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 1.3% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Visa were worth $62,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 2,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.76.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $279.40. 559,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,311,804. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.94. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.14 and a 52-week high of $290.96. The company has a market cap of $511.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

