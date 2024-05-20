BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 450.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 101,421 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 5,160 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,206,821.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,533,465 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

EOG traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $129.93. The company had a trading volume of 299,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,645. The firm has a market cap of $74.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.32 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.82.

Read Our Latest Report on EOG Resources

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.