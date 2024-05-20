31,570,978 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 31,570,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,844,757,000. Tesla makes up 1.4% of Norges Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Holderness Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,374 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $175.13. 9,020,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,631,953. The company has a market capitalization of $558.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Tesla from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tesla from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 302,803 shares of company stock valued at $56,124,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

