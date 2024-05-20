CXApp (CXAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of CXAI stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 97,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,067. CXApp has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16.

CXApp Inc provides a workplace experience platform for enterprise customers. It offers CXApp, a software-as-a-service platform with native mapping, analytics, on-device positioning, and applications technologies for use in various applications, such as workplace experience, employee engagement, desk and meeting room reservations, workplace analytics, occupancy management, content delivery, corporate communications and notifications, event management, live indoor mapping, wayfinding, and navigation.

