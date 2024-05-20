CXApp (CXAI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 21st.
Shares of CXAI stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.04. The stock had a trading volume of 97,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,067. CXApp has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2.16.
