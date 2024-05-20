Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Purchases 15,208 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,208 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 263.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 34,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Sysco by 6.9% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 21.5% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco by 8.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 706.9% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Neil Russell sold 1,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $137,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.78. 204,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.24 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.03. The firm has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

