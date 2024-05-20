BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 300.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,381 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,086,085,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 32,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 0.1 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.29. The company had a trading volume of 67,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,718. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 474.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $393,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total value of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Further Reading

