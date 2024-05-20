BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Reduces Stock Holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S cut its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.06% of Tenet Healthcare worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $78,254,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 211.8% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 336,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 228,508 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,629,000 after purchasing an additional 212,185 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 7,151.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,470,000 after buying an additional 186,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $11,265,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $118.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.19.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of THC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,551. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1-year low of $51.04 and a 1-year high of $133.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.09.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $1.77. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 17,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.84, for a total transaction of $1,612,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,756.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nadja West sold 1,782 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.41, for a total transaction of $225,262.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,751,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,598 shares of company stock worth $6,238,815 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Stories

