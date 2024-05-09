Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Announces Earnings Results

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $520.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.99 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Up 1.2 %

HLI stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $134.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,894. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $86.20 and a 12 month high of $136.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.02 and its 200-day moving average is $119.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Insider Activity at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

