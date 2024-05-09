Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Issues Earnings Results

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $152.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Jamf updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

Jamf Price Performance

JAMF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.95. 738,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.15 and a beta of 0.47. Jamf has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $22.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.17.

Get Jamf alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on JAMF shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jamf from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Jamf from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jamf

In other news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 51,439 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $1,032,380.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,911,108.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason Wudi sold 33,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $605,218.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 378,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,767,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 51,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $1,032,380.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,911,108.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,323 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,336 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.