Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $623,000 Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.8% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.70. 2,406,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.81 and a 1-year high of $140.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.08.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $156,059.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,164,763.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $295,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,491 shares of company stock valued at $21,454,204 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

