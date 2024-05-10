Susquehanna Boosts APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target to $57.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on APA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of APA from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, APA presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Get APA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on APA

APA Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:APA opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.78. APA has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that APA will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of APA

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. American National Bank raised its stake in APA by 208.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in APA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About APA

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.