Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Increases By 18.1%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRMA opened at $36.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.42. The company has a market cap of $642.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $36.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRMA. Farrow Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $701,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Company Profile

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

