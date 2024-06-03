Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the April 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Inspirato Stock Performance
Shares of ISPOW stock opened at $0.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. Inspirato has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.08.
About Inspirato
