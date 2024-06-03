iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,000 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the April 30th total of 172,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 441,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $504,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $119.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $90.71 and a 52 week high of $121.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.80.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1667 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

