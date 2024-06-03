Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 112,237 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 499.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,237 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $16,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth $481,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 37.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,094 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.75.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $115.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.33 and a 200-day moving average of $122.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $147.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.07. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.78%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.