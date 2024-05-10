Barclays Trims Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Target Price to GBX 1,685

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 1,725 ($21.67) to GBX 1,685 ($21.17) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ANTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.84) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($19.47) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.38) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Antofagasta to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,925 ($24.18) to GBX 2,065 ($25.94) in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,710 ($21.48).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Antofagasta

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Antofagasta Increases Dividend

Shares of ANTO stock opened at GBX 2,230 ($28.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,280 ($16.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,336 ($29.35). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,076.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,742.73. The company has a market capitalization of £21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,279.41, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Antofagasta’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,264.71%.

About Antofagasta

(Get Free Report)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.