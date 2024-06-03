Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC Raises Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

CGGR opened at $31.61 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $32.35.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.