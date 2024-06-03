IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Short Interest Down 9.5% in May

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the April 30th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

IF Bancorp Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IROQ opened at $17.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. IF Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.17.

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.40 million during the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 2.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IF Bancorp

About IF Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its position in shares of IF Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:IROQ Free Report ) by 87.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 103,706 shares during the quarter. IF Bancorp makes up about 2.6% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned about 6.62% of IF Bancorp worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

