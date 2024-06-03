Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR) Short Interest Update

Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,500 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the April 30th total of 401,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISPR. Roth Mkm began coverage on Ispire Technology in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital raised Ispire Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th.

Ispire Technology Trading Up 2.0 %

ISPR opened at $7.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12. The company has a market cap of $406.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42 and a beta of 2.77. Ispire Technology has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter. Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. On average, analysts predict that Ispire Technology will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ispire Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ispire Technology by 499.0% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the first quarter valued at $196,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ispire Technology by 62.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 24,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ispire Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $969,000. Institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Ispire Technology Company Profile

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

