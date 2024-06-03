Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 779,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Linde were worth $320,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,066,825,000. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,892,774,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 104.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 468,415 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,636,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 33,201.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 411,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,189,000 after buying an additional 410,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,717 shares of company stock worth $12,334,466 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

NASDAQ:LIN opened at $433.50 on Monday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $357.79 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $443.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $208.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

