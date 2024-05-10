Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Raised to $21.00 at Mizuho

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.35.

HOOD opened at $17.30 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,002,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,637,153.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 500,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $7,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,002,407 shares in the company, valued at $19,637,153.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,413,026 shares of company stock valued at $38,927,267 in the last 90 days. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,419,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 325,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

