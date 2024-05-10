Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) PT Lowered to $80.00

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DAY. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dayforce from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dayforce in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Dayforce in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dayforce from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dayforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.40.

Dayforce Stock Performance

Shares of DAY opened at $59.15 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Dayforce has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $75.53. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 179.25, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.26. Dayforce had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.14 million. Analysts predict that Dayforce will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Christopher R. Armstrong sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $4,148,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,323,915.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

