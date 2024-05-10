Bank of America Boosts Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target to $118.00

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $115.00 to $118.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays cut Addus HomeCare from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.57.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ADUS opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.81. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $107.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $280.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

