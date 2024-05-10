Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Luna Innovations from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Luna Innovations stock opened at $2.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $95.09 million, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Luna Innovations has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $10.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Luna Innovations by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,220 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Luna Innovations by 672.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 60,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

