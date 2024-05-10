Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) PT Raised to $3.00 at HC Wainwright

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Veru in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Get Veru alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Veru

Veru Stock Performance

Shares of VERU stock opened at $1.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. Veru has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $1.92.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter. Veru had a negative return on equity of 257.92% and a negative net margin of 405.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Veru will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veru

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Veru during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Veru during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veru during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veru in the 4th quarter worth about $616,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veru in the 4th quarter worth $2,476,000. Institutional investors own 47.16% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

(Get Free Report)

Veru Inc, a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for treatment of metabolic diseases, oncology, and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Its marketed products comprise FC2 female condom for the dual protection against unplanned pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.