Golden State Equity Partners Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,956,000 after buying an additional 80,667 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF stock traded up $5.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $327.99. 857,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,409,033. The business’s fifty day moving average is $331.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $307.72. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $241.20 and a 12-month high of $340.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

