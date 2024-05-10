Insider Selling: The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) CFO Sells $897,600.00 in Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Timken Stock Performance

Timken stock opened at $91.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.49. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $95.08.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Timken

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the first quarter worth $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Timken during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Timken by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TKR. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Timken from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKR

Timken Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.