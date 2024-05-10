Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) versus ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Head-To-Head Review

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) and ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.0% of Accolade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of ACV Auctions shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Accolade shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of ACV Auctions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Accolade and ACV Auctions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 4 13 0 2.76 ACV Auctions 0 3 9 0 2.75

Volatility and Risk

Accolade currently has a consensus target price of $14.14, indicating a potential upside of 94.00%. ACV Auctions has a consensus target price of $20.36, indicating a potential upside of 16.53%. Given Accolade’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Accolade is more favorable than ACV Auctions.

Accolade has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACV Auctions has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Accolade and ACV Auctions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade $414.29 million 1.38 -$99.81 million ($1.33) -5.48 ACV Auctions $481.23 million 5.95 -$75.26 million ($0.46) -37.98

ACV Auctions has higher revenue and earnings than Accolade. ACV Auctions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accolade, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Accolade and ACV Auctions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade -24.09% -22.53% -12.08% ACV Auctions -15.64% -13.97% -6.89%

Summary

ACV Auctions beats Accolade on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians. It also provides medical opinion and decision support services; and technology and administrative services to the medical practice PCs providing virtual primary care services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc. operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle. It also provides remarketing centers, which offers value-added services, such as vehicle reconditioning and storage for dealers and commercial partners. In addition, the company offers data services, including True360 report, which provides cosmetic and structural vehicle assessments integrated into vehicle history reports for dealer to make wholesale and retail transaction decisions on and off the marketplace; ACV market report provides transaction data and condition reports for comparable used vehicles, including pricing data from third-party sources and allows dealers to determine pricing and valuation strategies for used vehicles; and ACV MAX inventory management software enables dealers to manage their inventory and set pricing while turning vehicles. Further, it provides data and technology through inspection, such as condition reports, virtual lift solutions, apex device, and vehicle intelligence platform; and marketplace enablement, comprising MyACV application, private marketplaces, operations automation, live appraisals, and programmatic buying service. ACV Auctions Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

