9,101 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,350,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.77.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $3.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.08. 2,441,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,733,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.19 and its 200 day moving average is $170.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

