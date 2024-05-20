Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.71

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.71 and last traded at $21.57, with a volume of 507216 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.14.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 345,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,305,768.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $70,665.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,191.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,305,768.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,038 shares of company stock worth $801,339. 2.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.4% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

See Also

