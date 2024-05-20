EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Trading Up 5.9%

EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.63. Approximately 718,978 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,223,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SATS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EchoStar in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on EchoStar from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EchoStar from $14.25 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on EchoStar from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.62.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.23). EchoStar had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. EchoStar’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EchoStar Co. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $919,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 176,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,325,136.14. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in EchoStar by 365.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 40,350 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the first quarter worth $511,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 229.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 83,094 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 231.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 67,116 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 46,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the first quarter worth $10,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Pay-TV, Retail Wireless, 5G Network Deployment, Broadband and Satellite Services. The Pay-TV segment offers a direct broadcast and fixed satellite services; designs, develops, and distributes receiver system; and provides digital broadcast operations, including satellite uplinking/downlinking, transmission and, other services to third-party pay-TV providers; and multichannel, live-linear and on-demand streaming over-the-top internet-based domestic, international, Latino, and Freestream video programming services under the DISH and SLING brand names.

