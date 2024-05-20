Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Trading Down 3.8%

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.95 and last traded at $15.99. Approximately 7,682,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 16,080,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.62.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LYFT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01.

In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,880.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,856 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,867. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,687,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $26,069,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $21,433,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 592.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,424,349 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,562,000 after buying an additional 1,218,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,457,522 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $331,562,000 after buying an additional 1,135,036 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

