Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,355. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.27 and its 200 day moving average is $76.40. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

