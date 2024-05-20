Quest Partners LLC Takes $1.44 Million Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 49.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,784. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.42 and a fifty-two week high of $103.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.22). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $171,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BECN. Benchmark began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

