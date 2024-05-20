TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Sets New 1-Year High at $140.26

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $140.26 and last traded at $139.78, with a volume of 172717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $137.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $105.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMDX

TransMedics Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 9.72 and a quick ratio of 8.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -410.35 and a beta of 1.87.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 132.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransMedics Group

In other news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,044,932.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.09, for a total transaction of $1,141,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,044,932.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Weill sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $324,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,075.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,613 shares of company stock valued at $31,878,294. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransMedics Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its position in TransMedics Group by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in TransMedics Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.