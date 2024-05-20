Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.08

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.08 and last traded at $24.05, with a volume of 426594 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graniteshares Gold Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAR. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 754.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,459,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,795 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $4,930,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $3,617,000. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 11,566,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,841,000 after buying an additional 106,620 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $1,609,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Company Profile

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

