Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.55.

FRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC cut their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$17.25 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Freehold Royalties

Insider Activity at Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

In other news, Senior Officer Ian C. Hantke bought 8,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$119,486.90. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$13.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$12.66 and a 1-year high of C$15.27.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business had revenue of C$80.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freehold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.