Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Sets New 52-Week High at $493.24

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $493.24 and last traded at $492.57, with a volume of 57640 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $489.14.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $412.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.22.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $436.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $426.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a PE ratio of 110.67, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $512.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.79 million. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total transaction of $3,263,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,639,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.19, for a total value of $3,263,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,639,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.18, for a total value of $255,413.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,691.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,049 shares of company stock valued at $31,195,345. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 153.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 675.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

