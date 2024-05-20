Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Down 3.5%

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.24 and last traded at $7.27. Approximately 1,503,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 5,183,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RDFN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered Redfin from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Redfin from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.08.

Redfin Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $225.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.79 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 1,780.89% and a negative net margin of 13.76%. Redfin’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.93) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $54,620.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,607.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 7,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $54,620.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,117 shares in the company, valued at $359,607.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Stevens sold 10,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $73,569.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,934.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redfin

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth approximately $452,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 25.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,173,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 445,486 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Redfin during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Natixis raised its stake in Redfin by 119.7% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 128,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Redfin by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,191,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.

Further Reading

