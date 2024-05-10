Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ERJ. HSBC cut shares of Embraer from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $28.50 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. Embraer has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. Embraer had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Embraer will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,880,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,318,000 after buying an additional 285,282 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 69.3% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,431,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after acquiring an additional 586,027 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Embraer by 8.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 797,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,249,000 after acquiring an additional 59,084 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Embraer during the third quarter worth about $9,884,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer in the first quarter worth about $18,158,000. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

